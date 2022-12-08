The dead numbered more than 2,000.
When Japanese planes struck the U.S. Navy ships anchored in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the thousands who would be forever changed by the attack had no idea what the day would bring.
The dead numbered more than 2,000.
When Japanese planes struck the U.S. Navy ships anchored in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the thousands who would be forever changed by the attack had no idea what the day would bring.
The destructive shock brought the United States into World War II — a date President Franklin D. Roosevelt said would live in infamy. The same day, Japanese forces attacked Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines, Wake and Midway islands.
“It was such an unexpected thing,” said Wallace McClinton. “They sacrificed so much. They gave so much and got so little for the sacrifices made.”
McClinton was among the American Legion Post 2 members in Abbeville who came out to the square to honor the dead. They rang a siren to show respects, then bowed their heads in prayer for the lost veterans.
“That’s our whole purpose, to do anything we can for veterans,” said Post 2 Commander George Key. “There aren’t that many World War II veterans remaining, and even fewer Pearl Harbor survivors.”
Terry Greenfield, the post’s past commander, was grateful the rain held out Wednesday. He said there aren’t many memorials for these fallen veterans, who have a memorial at the wreckage of the USS Arizona, which remains submerged where it sank in Hawaii.
Efforts to recover the remains of the dead from those waters have been ongoing for the 81 years since the attack. In September, Herbert “Bert” Jacobson was buried after his remains were finally identified in 2019, according to The Associated Press.
At the local level, Key said the American Legion does what it can to support veterans. They work together with other organizations in a veterans foundation, raising funds and hosting food drives.
“Any veterans that run into some problems, if they have difficulty with housing, we have an emergency fund,” he said. “This day is a reminder of courage and bravery of service members who gave all to protect our freedoms.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.