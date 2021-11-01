People can have a new home and officials honored one of the people responsible for the opportunity.
Tonya Haddock of Cadence Development of Garner, North Carolina, received a proclamation recognizing her work on The Refinery from Abbeville Mayor Trey Edwards during a Friday ceremony.
The proclamation notes that Abbeville lost roughly 20% of its population from 1990 to 2020, and that a lack of safe, decent, and affordable housing has been one of the leading causes of the decline.
The Refinery is a 60-unit apartment complex consisting of two 3-story buildings at the intersection of Chestnut and Washington streets, the site of a former textile mill. One-bedroom units will be 750 square feet, two-bedroom units will be 950 square feet, and 3-bedroom units will be 1,100 square feet, said Ed Paul with the National Housing Trust in a previous story.
It is a nearly $12 million investment funded by using the state’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, according to a news release From Enterprise Community Partners. Apartments will be reserved for tenants earning up to 60 percent of the area median income, and rents will range from $450 for a one-bedroom unit to $700 for a three-bedroom unit.
Included with apartments is a small clubhouse which will contain a management office. Also available will be laundry facilities, a fitness center, and a community space for residents and playgrounds. Outlets will feature USB ports, along with granite countertops, handcrafted cabinets and spaces for raised gardens.
All market-rate apartments are spoken for, according to the city's website. Anyone wishing to put in an application for remaining units should call 864-366-6357. As of Monday afternoon, however, the mailbox was full and could not take new messages.
"Tonya's knowledge and expertise in residential development has helped make 'The Refinery' a reality and she continues her work in Abbeville with the ACTS Community Apartment Project on Branch St. which will be targeted to senior citizens. The Refinery consists of 60 units and the Branch Street development will hold 40 additional units," the proclamation reads.
The Branch Street development is the site of a former Rosenwald School. Haddock has acquired $3.1 million for the project.