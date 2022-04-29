Thieves took a chunk of history from the Abbeville Historical Society. The group wants it back.
Work on the Creswell Log Cabin, which is on the grounds of the Abbeville County Museum, was halted as staff with the museum and the contractors realized lumber and logs had been stolen.
The loss was discovered about a week ago, said Andrew Hartsfield, the society's president. The two-story cabin, which had been collapsing, had been disassembled, and contractors had cataloged, numbered, inventoried and photographed every piece.
Initially, staff wasn't sure what had happened, he said Friday. The site had been disrupted. A storm had hit the area, but it wasn't strong enough to disrupt the site.
Society staff got in touch with the contractor and they were able to determine exactly what had been stolen, Hartsfield said. The Creswell cabin was built in 1837. It was an original homesteader cabin, so it means a lot to the community.
“It’s really disturbing, to be honest with you," Hartsfield said.
The theft included lumber and logs that made up the nearly 200-year-old structure. The lumber comprised the original floor and ceiling joists. Lumber making up the building's staircase was stolen as well. The logs are substantial and very heavy, he said. They would be difficult to move without a lift.
“What we’re asking is whoever took the lumber … if they return all the lumber, we won’t press charges," Hartsfield said. "If not, and police find out who they are, we will press charges.”
Based on the amount of wood, the age and value, it’s a substantial theft charge, he said. Its value is hard to know for sure because of its age and the fact that it can’t be replaced. Steven Marner, the contractor, estimated the value of the wood might be up to $12,000.
"The things is, the price of lumber has gone up so much, people feel the need to have to steal it," Hartsfield said, relating information from Marner. From what Society officials have been told, people who are restoring old buildings might want that kind of wood.
Staff members want people to know that the wood is valuable to the project and they really need it returned. Otherwise, the staff has to do a lot of guesswork. Hartsfield said wood can be milled again. It's also a question of how to go about building the cabin. All the wood is a particular size — he likened the work to a gigantic jigsaw puzzle.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.