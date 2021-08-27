ABBEVILLE — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
That’s the hope of Travis Wagler, the new owner of Abbeville Hardware Store. Wagler took over the business in mid-August, purchasing the store from Roger Wellborn.
He worked as a farmer in Cross Hill and his family moved to Abbeville.
“I need something to do, despite still working on the farm,” Wagler said. His wife’s family has a hardware store in Pennsylvania. “I thought it was a good opportunity.”
Then, the Abbeville store became available. About three weeks elapsed by the time he bought the store, he said.
“Hopefully, it will be a good business and investment,” Wagler said.
There are a lot of things to learn, but it is going well. Wagler said he is still learning where everything is located.
“I just ask Roger if I don’t know something.”
Wellborn said he is staying with the store through Sept. 15 to provide a smooth transition. “I told him once I’m gone if he needs anything to give me a holler.”
Wellborn readily offered advice, in one case solving the mystery of a newly cut key that didn’t fit the customer’s lock. He pointed out a slight lengthening on part of the duplicate key which prevented it from turning the lock. After a quick fix, the customer left.
Wagler encourages people to visit. For now, the store’s opening days and hours will stay the same.
It’s a regular hardware store, but Wagler said some people don’t realize it offers other items such as plumbing equipment, ammunition and even custom glass.
Once finished helping out, Wellborn said he intends to retire.
“We’ve made good customers and good friends since we’ve been here, Wellborn said. He has owned the store for nearly three years. He also said he intends to attend the Sept. 8 Abbeville City Council meeting.
At a May council meeting, Wellborn expressed discontent with the treatment of his business by city officials, specifically with placement of barricades during the Spring Festival to channel traffic. A “For Sale” sign was erected on the store property shortly after the meeting.
The store usually sees up to 200 customers a day. During the festival, it instead saw 25-30 customers, he said at the meeting. No rides were in the street in front of the store. What was being blocked off?
He presented pictures of barricades in the street near his business at the council meeting. Customers were driving around barricades to get to his business, Wellborn said. Some barricades were put on the business’ property.
Wellborn also aired frustration in January when he attended a council meeting regarding a lack of response to a complaint involving a city staffer who acted up in his store in an incident last fall that included profanity.
Wellborn said he had a video of the incident and offered to show it to city officials to avoid a “he said, they said” situation. He said no one visited to view the video.
He summed up his frustration in May: “I never get answers back when I talk to you all.”
At that meeting, Wellborn expressed gratitude toward his customers. That gratitude was reciprocated as about 12 other people walked out of the council room with him.