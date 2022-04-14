ABBEVILLE — Adams Street will finally get a facelift.
The city received final approval of just more than $29,000 in grant funds for the sidewalk project. City Manager Blake Stone said the project will be put in the city’s 2022 budget.
Council members also approved the transfer of $80,000 from the hospitality tax fund to the general fund account at Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting.
Stone also presented a list of four companies that presented qualifications for the Adams Drive Park Equipment Project. Carolina Parks and Play of Cary, North Carolina, Bliss Products of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Great Southern Recreation of {span}Murfreesboro, Tennessee,{/span} presented information. Stone said Great Southern Creation received the highest ranking.
All firms have done larger projects, he said, some up to $1 million. Stone received approval to seek bids from all four businesses.
First reading of an ordinance to clarify duties of city workers was passed. Stone referred to the resolution as a house-cleaning measure as it updates the formal names and duties of city offices.
Changes include the deputy administrative officer, the current post of Mike Clary, acting as the ex officio clerk of the city council. The officer gives notices of meetings, posts agendas, records votes and keeps minutes. The city manager shall appoint a city clerk and chief financial officer. The city manager, the assistant city manager, chief financial officer and assistant chief financial officer all are authorized to sign checks, provided that all checks and wires shall be countersigned.
City officers who manage funds for the city shall enter into bonds to the city with a bonding company. Bonded positions include the city manager, assistant city manager, chief financial officer and assistant chief financial officer and deputy administrative officer.
In other business:
Council accepted a bid from Abbeville First Bank for an electrical tie-in point at Lowndesville. Its bid was 2.15% interest rate with a $200 processing fee. Stone said the goal is to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages. He noted that when power in Lowndesville goes out, service in the north side of town often goes out as well.
The council approved a proclamation naming April as Donate Life Month in support of organ and tissue donation.
Council members approved a resolution naming April as Fair Housing Month. Stone said the resolution is a requirement for the city to receive Community Block Development Grants for housing projects.
First reading of amendments to the city’s business license ordinance was approved. State officials adopted the law requiring business license tax standardization in September 2020. Stone said the goal is to streamline licensing across the state. No changes are expected for the year.
Ken Reece was reappointed to serve a four-year term on the planning commission. No nominations were made to fill vacancies on the historic properties protection commission or the property maintenance board of appeals.
The council tabled reappointment of Mark Meyers on the property maintenance board of appeals. Meyers did not attend the meeting. Mayor Trey Edwards said people who seek board appointments need to attend the council meeting. It gives council members a chance to know who they are voting for.
The city was notified in March that it will receive $225,000 for the repaving of Raymond and Johnson Roads. The work is expected to begin this year. Bids are expected to go on in May.
Work on the McGowan Avenue waterline project is expected to be finished within 6-8 weeks. Stone said crews have finished work up to just shy of Henry Street.
The city will work with Kleinschmidt Associates of Lexington for consulting services on the relicensing of the Rocky River Hydro Dam. Stone said a final contract for what he called a “once-in-a-lifetime” project will be returned to the council for approval.