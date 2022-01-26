ABBEVILLE — It’s fun to go to the YMCA!
People in Abbeville can say it as the organization is partnering with Abbeville Area Medical Center to set up operations in the hospital’s wellness center.
The groups entered into a one-year lease agreement for use of the facility, starting March 1, said Brian Harlan, CEO Lakelands Region YMCA. He said the agreement includes an option to renew annually.
The YMCA developed a presence in Abbeville County in late 2019 when a donor gave a strip mall along Highway 28 Bypass to the organization. Harland said occupants at the site include a medical center, a church and a business, Dig A Deal.
The plan was for the YMCA to start there, he said. Instead, AAMC’s wellness center was selected.
YMCA staff also have offered after-school programs in three schools. Now “the Y will have an actual, physical building,” Harlan said.
YMCA personnel will be at the wellness center starting Feb. 1 to move memberships to the YMCA. Existing membership fees will be unchanged through the end of the year.
Facility hours will expand to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Wellness center members will have access to other YMCA facilities.
“It’s very good for a Y as we’re trying to develop ourselves in a new community,” he said. One of the advantages of locating at the wellness center is the Y won’t have an initial investment in equipment, which can be expensive.
The strip mall will continue as is, serving the hospital and working with the church. The YMCA has had the exterior painted and hopes to see further improvements, however, Harland said no firm plans are set. The strip mall will be a support program for the YMCA.
“Currently, the wellness center has 450-500 member visits per month, which averages approximately 20 member visits per day,” said Meg Davis, AAMC’s Marketing/Foundation/Volunteer Services director, in an email. “However these numbers are less than half of what we saw prior to the start of COVID-19.
“Our members range in age from 20s to 80s, with the majority falling in the groups over 40,” she said. “Because we serve a high number of wellness members in vulnerable age groups, we believe the pandemic has had a large impact on membership and attendance over the last two years. We are confident that the YMCA will build membership, which will help the overall health and wellness of the residents of the communities we serve.”
AAMC received suggestions for programs and classes to help the Abbeville YMCA determine what to implement, Davis said. Overall, feedback has been positive.
Programs to be offered at the wellness center include blood pressure self-monitoring, cancer and Parkinson’s programs, such as the Rock Steady boxing classes, Harlan said.
The YMCA is one of the largest children development agencies in Lakelands, Harlan said. The youngest member is 6 weeks old in one of the infant programs; the oldest member is 84. There aren’t many organizations that can make that kind of membership claim.
No one wishes to re-invent the wheel, he said. Hospitals can treat patients and get them to the center to let the Y try to keep them well, and the center can help people get healthier before a hospital visit.
YMCA staff hope to work with Abbeville County businesses to make their employees healthier, Harland said. Some corporate partners pay membership fees while others subsidize the fees.
The YMCA will work with other health or sports programs to complement each other, not compete, he said. The goal is to determine interest in the first few months, then add programs based on participants’ interest.
“We’re pleased that Mary Ann Johnson will be operations director for YMCA. She will begin on limited schedule in February to transition wellness center members to YMCA memberships,” Harlan said. “She has 17 years of YMCA experience in Greenwood area.”
Neither Davis nor Harlan anticipates programs with parking. She said additional parking is available in an adjacent hospital lot.
“We hope one day there is a parking issue,” Harlan said. “That means we’re growing and thriving.” Having a parking program at a YMCA is a good thing.
For information, call 864-366-8439, email info@abbevilleymca.org or visit AbbevilleYMCA.org.