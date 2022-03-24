State investigators recently paid an unexpected visit, asking the heads of Abbeville County First Steps about ongoing matters the nonprofit’s parent agency has been investigating for months.
The Abbeville First Steps partnership is part of a statewide early-childhood education and preparedness effort, bringing nonprofits in each county together to collaborate with a state First Steps group to offer family-related services in each county.
The Abbeville and Greenwood county First Steps partnerships were partnered for years, even housing their services in the same office until the two nonprofits came under state scrutiny following a 2019 audit that found evidence of potential conflict of interest.
The two partnerships worked with the state First Steps office and signed corrective action plans in 2021 that laid out the steps they would take to come under compliance with state requirements. Most recently, Abbeville First Steps had to end a fatherhood and parenting services contract with Greenwood First Steps Executive Director Michael Gaskin that the state said was a violation of the corrective action plan.
But last week Abbeville First Steps Executive Director Angela Pruitt said investigators with the state Office of the Inspector General came to interview her again, this time asking about a lease agreement the Abbeville nonprofit shared with its Greenwood partner.
In late February, S.C. First Steps Executive Director Georgia Mjartan wrote in a letter to state Sen. Billy Garrett where she discussed the lease agreement.
In July 2020, Abbeville County First Steps leased office space in Greenwood County from the nonprofit Social Change Initiative. Greenwood County First Steps had a similar agreement with SCI in August 2020 — Gaskin served as CEO of SCI while he was executive director of Greenwood First Steps. Abbeville First Steps Executive Director Angela Pruitt served as SCI’s CFO.
Mjartan notes in her letter that the agreements were set to automatically renew for five successive terms of one year each unless terminated earlier. The agreements didn’t contain any provision explaining how to terminate the lease.
Separating the two partnerships from SCI was one of the conditions of their corrective action plans, and in June 2021 the Abbeville County First Steps Board sought to spend federal PPP funds to pay off the lease agreement to the tune of $4,250 — three months’ rent plus a utility expense.
The lease buy-out agreement went through on July 1, and Mjartan wrote in her letter that Abbeville First Steps could have taken action to not renew the lease, which expired at the end of June, instead of executing a lease buy-out for the next three months the day after the lease renewed.
In her letter, Mjartan said S.C. First Steps was considering additional actions regarding the funding for these buyouts. Mjartan said First Steps wasn’t tied to the OIG investigators returning to ask further questions to Pruitt.
Pruitt said the state OIG investigators asked about that lease agreement. She and the local First Steps leadership had to end their sub-lease with SCI, she said.
“We paid for the lease buyout with PPP funds, and I had documentation of that,” she said. “We felt the only thing to do was to go through the buyout, so we don’t break the lease.”
Pruitt said she provided additional documents to the OIG investigators and is hopeful the local First Steps partnerships can put these issues behind them and can foster a better relationship with the state First Steps office. She said she wants to continue providing family and early childhood services to the people of Abbeville County.