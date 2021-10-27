An Abbeville family is suing Abbeville and White Mortuary and the Index-Journal, alleging the companies invaded the family’s privacy by allowing reporters to take photos at a funeral for three relatives.
In a legal complaint filed July 1 and served to the Index-Journal on Monday, family of Steven Tinch, Shirley Jones and Johntavier Moss alleged that the funeral home had a responsibility to inform the Index-Journal not to take pictures or attend the funeral of their three relatives.
The funeral was July 3, 2019 — 26-year-old Tinch and 24-year-old Moss were staying with their grandmother, Jones. On June 26, 2019, police responding to calls of a shooting at Jones’ apartment found the three shot inside, along with a fourth person who later recovered from his injuries.
Police arrested Elijah Ty Rez Head the day after the shooting and charged him with three counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.
The following week, the State Law Enforcement Division arrested two women — Daijeanne Lee Hamilton and Ta’Zaria Idejah Curry — and charged them with accessory after the fact to a felony in connection with the shooting.
The legal complaint says the family contracted with Abbeville and White Mortuary on June 28, 2019 for funeral services.
The mortuary agreed not to allow the press to have a role at the funeral or take pictures during it, the complaint said.
The family never gave the Index-Journal permission to cover the funeral and take pictures or display them in a story published July 4, 2019, the complaint said.
The lawsuit asks a court for a judgment against the defendants for financial compensation for the family’s suffering.