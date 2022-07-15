Abbeville DMV office closes From staff reports Jul 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Abbeville County's DMV office has closed until further notice, the state Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday on Facebook.The reason? A staffing shortage.Until that office, which is at 1331 Haigler St. Extension, reopens, DMV recommends using offices in neighboring counties. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Office Dmv Shortage Department Of Motor Vehicles Work Company Abbeville Dmv Abbeville County Staffing Lakelands Connector Eighth annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run” on Lake Greenwood Jul 13, 2022 SRHF receives receives donation from Eaton Corp. Jul 6, 2022 Greenwood Hardware donates to YMCA youths Jul 6, 2022 Countybank's SBA Department passes $100 million in loan closings Jul 6, 2022 Latest News +14 Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with crown prince Contract deadline passes, Bengals S Jessie Bates could be holdout 5-letter word for fun? Hasbro, NYT create Wordle board game Texans settle with 30 Deshaun Watson accusers +14 'Robbed of the most precious thing': Missile kills Liza, 4 Most Popular Articles ArticlesArrest made in Friday night shootingGreenwood police chief: Gunman sought revenge against business, killed patronGreenwood man dies Tuesday after weekend crashEdgefield man to pay more than $2 million in restitution for dealership schemeThree face money laundering, firearm, drug chargesSmokin' hot: Married couple win barbecue cookoff at S.C. Festival of DiscoveryGreenwood man charged in fatal shooting was out on bond, faces charges in 2017 shootingGray Court man killed in wreckGreenwood woman charged with sexually assaulting minorGreenwood man faces charge of sexually assaulting a minor State News Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son A timeline of events surrounding Alex Murdaugh's charges Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling Lawyer: Officials to pursue murder charges for Alex Murdaugh CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?