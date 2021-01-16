Abbeville and Dixie high schools will see construction next week. The work includes demolishing the press box, concession stands and restrooms at the athletic facilities as part of remodeling the schools.
Mason Gary, superintendent of Abbeville County School District, said the objective is to make the buildings in the district look more progressive — and attract more students to the district.
“I’m excited, I’m loving it,” Gary said to the board of trustees. “We’re seeing things done, and I hope that will help you as you talk to community members.”
The district is also in the process of adding safety measures to the schools, which Gary said is one of his first priorities.
Gary and Skip Hopkins, director of student services, will cover classes so teachers can take needed breaks.
“We’re a team here,” Gary said.
The budget workshop also shined a light on a statewide problem — the state isn’t paying their share of base student cost, something they haven’t paid since at least 2010.
The state is supposed to pay 70% of the base student cost, the district would pay 30%. The state currently owes the district more than $19 million.
Roni Scott, director of finance, blames the 2008 recession.
“They just never recovered,” Scott said.