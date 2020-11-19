ABBEVILLE — Abbeville County School District plans to update its sports facilities at Abbeville and Dixie high schools.
The district will raze the press box, restrooms and concession stands, in order to build new ones.
“Additionally, we will be building a new ticket booth and add on a combination building which includes a weight room, multipurpose room, and locker room,” interim Superintendent Mason Gary said.
The plan, discussed at the board meeting on Tuesday night, is in its very early stages.
The board also voted on who would be board chair, vice chair and secretary. The results were James B. Tisdale Jr., Brad Evans and Tim Rhodes, respectively.