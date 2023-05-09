ABBEVILLE — Abbeville County will have representation on a hospital board once a merger between Abbeville Area Medical Center (AAMC) and Self Regional Healthcare is realized.

Officials with Self attended Monday’s Abbeville County Council meeting as council members examined an ordinance that addressed changes to the hospital board pending the merger between the two entities. The ordinance, which had first reading, dealt with supplementing the powers of the AAMC board of trustees, reconstituting the board, defining the powers of the reconstituted oversight board and authorizing execution and delivery of documents.

