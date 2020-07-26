Sunday alcohol sales might be on the ballot for Abbeville County voters, if county council approves an ordinance that would put a referendum before residents in November.
At the 6:30 p.m. Abbeville County Council meeting Monday, there will be a second reading on an ordinance that would put a referendum on November’s ballot loosening alcohol sale restrictions.
The question would be in regard to nonprofits and business establishments getting licensed for on-premises sales of liquor by the drink, and to allow for selling beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations, without regard to the days or hours of sale. Second reading will be the first time council votes on the matter, and if approved it will need a public hearing and a third, final reading, which would be slated for August, said County Director David Garner.
“I think anything that boosts the economy and adds income to the county is welcome,” County Councilwoman Kristi Smith said.
Smith said she’d been approached by constituents who wanted this matter added to November’s ballot, since the city had a referendum vote in 2018 that loosened restrictions.
Vice Chairman Rick Campbell said other counties in the area have already passed similar ordinances and had their referendum questions approved by voters, so he wants to see what locals think and give them the chance to speak their mind at the ballot box. He said he doesn’t have an opinion on the matter, but will stand behind whatever voters decide, should the ordinance pass and the referendum question end up on the ballot.