Abbeville County School District’s board of trustees will consider a bond referendum that will ask voters for increased taxes to pay for a list of school improvements.
The board is set to vote tonight on the adoption of a bond resolution, as well as the second reading of a vote to adopt a school year calendar for the next school year, which on first reading was a split vote.
The board previously voted to ask the county to approve a bond referendum in two parts, if they choose to ask it at all.
The first question would ask voters to approve classroom and cafeteria upgrades to Abbeville and Dixie high schools, as well as a slate of projects at the district’s career center.
The second question would ask about upgrades to sports facilities at each school.
The board discussed a variety of aspects of a bond referendum, such as how specific to be in the question and whether or not the referendum will even pass.
Board member David Brooks said he thinks specifics should be added to the questions, such as a price for each project, number of rooms or dimensions in square feet.
The board discussed whether those specifics should be included because it’s legally binding and would give voters a better idea of exactly what they’re voting on, or shouldn’t be included if including that information would tie the board’s hands.
The board decided eventually to include approximate square footage for the projects in the projects.
Board member Tim Rhodes said, like everyone else, he has had phone calls, text messages and gas pump conversations about it and said his concern is that, while asking for a tax increase for this is necessary, but asked if the board is sure the county can support that big of an increase at one time.
Some board members expressed concern about what exactly the county would support, but board member James Tisdale pointed out the board doesn’t really know what the county will support until they ask.
“Until we put something in front of them and try to sell what we’re going to put in front of them and give them as much information as possible, we don’t know,” he said, adding what they do know is that all the buildings the district currently has had to have been supported by somebody.
The two-question format would allow voters to improve only the high school academic and career center upgrades.
The first question can pass without the second passing. But the first question about academic and cafeteria upgrades must be passed before the athletics question can be passed.
As the referendum is not final, the scope of projects could change, but these are the list of projects presented during a January board meeting:
At Dixie, the anticipated scope is to: build a new academic wing for 300 students; replace the existing kitchen and dining room; add a new high school regulation gym and seating; renovate existing locker rooms; and add a six-lane surfaced track.
At Abbeville, the anticipated scope includes to: demolish the current classroom wings; demolish the kitchen and dining room; build a two-story classroom wing, new kitchen and dining room; build a new high school regulation gym; renovate existing PE locker rooms; build a new weight room; and add a six-lane surfaced track.
At the district career and technology center, the anticipated scope is to: add a new firefighting lab building; add a new administration office; add a new Project Lead the Way lab; modify pavement and site work; convert existing administrative offices to ADA restrooms; repair roof canopies and repair leaking veneer walls.
The academic wings at both high schools are estimated to cost a combined $33.2 million. The two cafeterias and kitchens are estimated to cost a combined $9.2 million. The career center upgrades are estimated at $4.6 million.
The two gyms and locker rooms are estimated at $10.3 million and the two tracks are estimated at $1.6 million.
The board will also consider the second reading of its school year calendar. During its January meeting, the board’s vote on a new calendar was split.
Two options for a school year calendar were presented. One followed a traditional calendar format, with students starting school on Aug. 16. The second was a year-round modified calendar, with students starting on Aug. 2.
The year-round modified calendar would have students start two weeks early and would build additional weeklong breaks into the schedule.
A five-person majority of the nine-person board chose the traditional calendar on first reading in January.
Those who voted in favor of the traditional calendar were Joe Bryson, Adam Rich, Dunn, Peoples and David Brooks. Voting against the traditional calendar were Rhodes, Chairperson Brad Evans, James Tisdale and Glynda Bryson.