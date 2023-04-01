When the community and law enforcement are face-to-face, oftentimes it’s not in a positive light. That wasn’t the case Thursday as law enforcement, emergency services and members of the community were all under the same roof for the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office annual deer supper.
Sheriff Ray Watson gave all the praise to the volunteers who served up food and helped the event run smoothly. When Watson — a former captain at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office — was elected sheriff in 2013, he wanted to bring the same tradition started by then Greenwood County Sheriff Sam Riley to Abbeville.
Watson asked if it would be possible to host a deer supper in Abbeville and the rest is history. Watson said the deer are donated by himself and other officers, and a number of people helped cook and process the deer. During the supper, Watson thanked the community for their support throughout the years.
Amy Southard is a regular volunteer at the deer supper and said it was good to be with the community.
“We are glad to have it again. With COVID-19, it was cut short, but we just enjoy being out here with the community and being able to serve them — just show a presence of law enforcement in our area,” she said.
It’s also an opportunity, she said to put faces to names. And with a smile on her face, Southard said as long as the supper takes place she’ll continue to help out.
“Thank you to all the community for coming out and supporting the sheriff’s office and emergency services — really just thank you to all the heroes who serve the people. Without then it would be very hard, so we’re thankful for them,” she said.