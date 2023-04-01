Abbeville 1

Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson helps fill a to-go plate during the annual deer supper, sponsored by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville County Emergency Service.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

When the community and law enforcement are face-to-face, oftentimes it’s not in a positive light. That wasn’t the case Thursday as law enforcement, emergency services and members of the community were all under the same roof for the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office annual deer supper.

Sheriff Ray Watson gave all the praise to the volunteers who served up food and helped the event run smoothly. When Watson — a former captain at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office — was elected sheriff in 2013, he wanted to bring the same tradition started by then Greenwood County Sheriff Sam Riley to Abbeville.

