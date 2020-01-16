Abbeville County is looking forward to the year ahead, and on Thursday, county officials met to set goals for 2020.
Led by County Director David Garner and Rick Green, government services director for Upper Savannah Council of Governments, the meeting was aimed at creating a rough draft of the projects county council wants the government to focus on.
First up was bringing in market-rate housing. Garner said the county has a desperate need for housing in areas of the county that are outside of municipalities. Market-rate housing is unusual for many governments to focus on, Green said, as affordable housing efforts tend to get more attention.
“We’re not as interested in affordable housing as we are market-rate, such as track homes and things medium-income levels can afford,” Garner said.
He said areas that are seeing growth are prime targets for housing projects, such as Due West, Honea Path, and areas near Antreville.
Council discussed the possibility of looking into public transportation solutions, but decided to strike it as a priority until they’ve gathered more information on how much demand there is for this service.
When it comes to infrastructure, Garner said he wants to see broadband service expanded in the county, along with countywide water service. Council members said they would try to provide incentives to WCFiber, and would work with the county’s various utilities to see what long-term plans look like for each utility and where they can expand to.
Assessment and drafting a multi-phase plan for renovating the county courthouse will be among the county’s priorities. Garner said the building is mostly structurally sound, but the basement has been rendered unusable and moisture in the foundation is a growing concern.
“It was not built to be standing in 2020,” he said.
Among other topics discussed were finding ways to make an unused county property easier to sell, attracting grocery stores to the area, partnering with Piedmont Technical College for internships, developing along Lake Russell and building a fire training facility.
County council wants to see more multi-county communication and inter-agency brainstorming in the form of informal meetings. These would offer insights into what other groups are planning, and allow for more ready cooperation or teamwork.
Council discussed a proposed ballot question for voters to decide on Sunday alcohol sales, as well as working with state law enforcement associations to help find funding for a memorial to fallen officers.
The next step is to write up the steps associated with some of these goals, and to get a feel for what groups and departments would be responsible for working on each of the goals, Garner said.