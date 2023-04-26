ABBEVILLE — Inflation could mean a higher fee for the Abbeville County Animal Shelter.
Budget figures were presented in the second draft of the proposed county budget at a Monday meeting. The general fund features a proposed $12.6 million for 2024. The budget was $11.7 million in 2023.
Discussion of the shelter took up nearly all of the 75-minute meeting. The animal shelter listing was the only section marked with a bright red “unbalanced.” The account is about $82,000 in the red, County Director David Garner said. In 2022, $124,600 was allocated; in 2023, $178,000 was allocated; up to $198,300 has been allocated for 2024.
Shelter operations are funded through a $9 fee, Garner said. Medical care is the top expense.
The county was giving money to the city years ago, said council member Bryan McClain said, was on the council when discussions were underway. The county wanted its own center and its own say. “We started out with a fee of $9. We were estimating at that time. It looks like we’re going to have to increase.”
“There’s no doubt that it (the shelter) is going to be here from now on,” Chairman Billy Norris said. “The county has to fund it whether people like it or not.”
The county started the shelter from grassroots, Garner said. “We were so young with our shelter operations; we’re still growing and learning it.”
The $9 fee was a bare minimum. He suggested a $15 fee to balance the account.
Animal Control has two full-time county officers and up to four part-time workers. It is open three days a week to the public, Garner said, but it is still open for cleanings, feedings, delivering medical care or transporting animals and preparing them for adoption. It’s a seven-day-a-week operation.
When the county started the shelter, one person would do the job. Because of work with dangerous animals, the county decided having one person at the shelter was not safe.
The director is doing a great job working with groups and moving animals. Garner said often new animals fill vacancies within one week. Staff makes sure animals don’t stay for 365 days. He said the longest-term animals stay is about 90 days.
They work with rescue groups, he said. The shelter always has had a low euthanasia rate. Animals are moved to other rescue groups before euthanasia is considered.
“They’re doing a fantastic job,” Garner said. “I’ve been thoroughly impressed with them.”
Donations provide a sizable portion of the shelter’s operations. Most people donate their time or products such as towels, dog food and other items for animals. The shelter rarely has to buy dog food because of donations it receives. Cash donations might reach $500 a year.
A few minutes of the meeting focused on a possible 9.3 mill increase to deal with an 8.4% inflation rate. Garner said the increase would equate to paying an extra $89 for a $100,000 house. Another big item is a 15% increase in property and liability insurance.
Nothing is budgeted for courthouse renovations, aside from some work on the jury room to repair moisture damage to the walls, Garner said. He also urged no cuts for the Abbeville County Library.
Garner said the county has no immediate needs for its fleet, but the council might look into it next year to deal with attrition of high-mileage vehicles.
