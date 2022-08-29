Don't mess this up — the message was clear during public comment at Monday's Abbeville County School District board meeting.

The state Department of Education gave Abbeville $38 million in infrastructure dollars, and at Monday's meeting the board met to accept those funds and move forward with a longstanding plan to improve Abbeville and Dixie high schools and the county career center.

