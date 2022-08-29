The Abbeville County School Board listened to a few guests comments Monday on their plans to use $38 million of state-granted infrastructure dollars to upgrade Abbeville and Dixie high schools and the career center.
The Abbeville County School Board listened to a few guests comments Monday on their plans to use $38 million of state-granted infrastructure dollars to upgrade Abbeville and Dixie high schools and the career center.
Don't mess this up — the message was clear during public comment at Monday's Abbeville County School District board meeting.
The state Department of Education gave Abbeville $38 million in infrastructure dollars, and at Monday's meeting the board met to accept those funds and move forward with a longstanding plan to improve Abbeville and Dixie high schools and the county career center.
Ahead of voting, the board opened up the room for public comment.
Before Cherri Smith taught at Abbeville High School, she attended it. It was a flat-top roof building then with no air conditioning, but when she came back as an educator and coach she saw monumental change in the district.
"I saw previous boards start to improve things," she said.
As new schools sprung up, she said it was an exciting time for everyone in the district. Although she's retired now, she said the board can recapture that feeling of excitement by using this money to provide for new, well-built facilities.
Former board member and teacher Joyce Cunningham said when the referendum to fund school improvements failed, there was plenty of misinformation making the rounds on social media. She said not a single board member wanted to consolidate to a single high school, but instead wanted to make both Abbeville and Dixie high schools better places to learn and work.
Amos Cunningham hammered home what a Hail Mary the $38 million is.
"When man said 'no' to the referendum, God and the state department of education said 'yes,'" he told the board.
And it's a gift that shouldn't go to waste, Brandon Adger said. As a former board member, Adger was with the district during part of the work for the failed bond referendum in 2020. He said if the board fumbles handling these state dollars and has to go back to the taxpayers to ask for money, they will laugh the board out of office — and he said he'd be first in line.
He urged the board to show unity in this decision and to avoid any public infighting that might lead to more rumor-mongering on social media.
"I think the problem is, for whatever reason, because the board has not been unified it leaves a lot of people to speculate and guess as to what they're going to do," he said. "Dr. Mason Gary has been the best superintendent we've had in a long time."
Gary said the district has had a plan in place since the state did a needs assessment of the district, and it will stick to that plan. The plan includes new, two-story academic wings, kitchens and cafeterias for Abbeville and Dixie high schools, along with office space for the career center.
The academic wings, Gary said, will include classrooms for the four core subjects, science labs, special education rooms, teacher-prep spaces and restrooms, along with ADA-compliant elevators and stairs.
"Our concept is not a fancy build by any means, it's a functional build," he said.
The new academic wings will bring all classrooms up to about 800 square feet, where many of the classrooms in both high schools now are smaller. The designs are still in the concept phase, but after Monday's vote the district will be working with the state and the engineering firm it contracted with to make schematics, designs and a construction plan.
The $38 million check comes about $10 million short of the upgrades' price tag, but Gary said the district will be able to pull about $2 million out of its fund balance. They'll sell off bonds to cover the difference.
As labor and material costs seem to fluctuate day by day, Gary said they're working with the designers to lock in a plan and price as soon as possible. The first step was the board voting unanimously to accept the money, and move forward with sending their plans to the state.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.