Sixteen of the 26 projects on Abbeville County School District’s plan for school improvements are complete, with more projects under construction or in the design phase.
District Superintendent Mason Gary gave an update to the district’s board of trustees last week on the plan, adding the district is “making great headway.”
Gary’s update included the fund balance for the Capital Improvement Plan, at $5,174,104 as of May 20.
The superintendent said funds “are dwindling,” and said the district needs to plan carefully and accordingly, “because that is the reality, but that’s why we have it.”
The plan has been broken up into three phases. Fifteen projects in phase one are done, with the remaining five not far behind. Of the other five projects in that phase, new press boxes, concessions restaurants and ticket booths at both Abbeville and Dixie High School are under construction. Awnings at Long Cane Primary School and Wright Middle School are ready to be installed. A purchase order has been issued to move the greenhouse at Dixie High School and add another. Flooring at the Abbeville High field house has begun and paving of the Long Cane parking lot is set to begin this month.
Six projects are in phase two, with one being complete. In the design phase currently is the wrestling, weight and locker room building at Dixie High. A project for office, energy capture and awnings at Westwood and John C. Calhoun elementary schools is also in the design phase. Planning is being done to raise the football bleachers at both high schools, to add a drive to the visitor side of the Abbeville High football field, and to add forest mulch at Westwood Elementary.
There are plans for more projects in a third phase. Those plans include academic wings, regulation gyms and cafeteria expansions and upgrades for both high schools. It also includes renovation of the locker rooms at the schools and demolition of academic wings. Work at the Abbeville County Career Center is also included in phase three.
There are a handful of options for future capital improvement funding — the fund balance left over from each years’ budget could be transferred to the fund if the board chooses, annual bonds could be issued or a bond referendum could be put before voters.