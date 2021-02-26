ABBEVILLE — Abbeville County school board members voted unanimously to give each full- and part-time employee, including long-term substitute teachers, a $1,000 bonus for their work during the pandemic.
The plan was announced at a special called meeting Thursday night.
Vice Chairman Tim Rhodes made the motion: “In acknowledgment and appreciation of the extra duties and responsibilities that our teachers, administrators and support staff have performed this school year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, I move that the Board direct the Administration to issue a special payroll check in the gross amount of $1,000 to each full- and part-time district employee, including long-term substitutes.”
Board member David Brooks asked the administration to prioritize the staff bonuses.
There are about 450 employees in the Abbeville County School District, meaning the bonuses would total roughly $450,000.
“It’s something the board has discussed and decided it was well deserved for staff’s work during the pandemic,” Rhodes said.
Employees should see their bonus before the end of March.