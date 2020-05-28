Abbeville County school board of trustees gave the OK to spend no more than $650,000 on electronic devices for students in grades two through 12 and for laptops for teachers.
Brad Evans, board vice chairman, asked Superintendent Julie Fowler if buying the devices was in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fowler said the purchases aren’t solely based on the new coronavirus, but are the district’s response to the deficits the COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on across the district and state.
Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, acknowledged in April the digital divide in the state when she noted that about 25% of districts in the state were not able to teach online.
Fowler said if Gov. Henry McMaster leaves the reopening of schools in the fall up to local districts many will go to straight virtual instead of following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s reopening guidelines. She said smaller districts would lean toward virtual learning because they don’t have adequate manpower.
“If you can only put 12 students on a bus, then how many bus trips are you making to get students in school,” she said. “COVID-19 has highlighted the necessity for us to make some changes.”
Serial numbers would be assigned to students’ devices in grades two through eight, so if they are not allowed to reenter school then they will be able to take their devices home. Elementary and middle school students will check them out from their homeroom teacher and carry the computer throughout the entire school day, but they won’t take them home unless there’s an emergency.
High school students will have a computer assigned to them that will be in their possession of it at all times.
Fowler said the district has been working with WCTEL and they have identified spots in the county where students do not have internet access. For the most part, the coverage was pretty good, Matt Kimsey, the district’s director of technology, said.
“We’re fortunate that we got such a good coverage area,” he added. “We’re going to be in good shape.”
Fowler said the state department of education and governor’s office are trying to provide bandwidth so everyone has internet access statewide.
Fowler and her administration proposed the purchases be a part of the district’s capital improvement plan. What has not been discussed is how kindergarteners and first-graders will be a part of the initiative, but Fowler said that looked into down the road because “class sets of computers is important for that age group as well.”
“It’s kind of unexpected; it’s a large chunk of money,” board member Keith Dunn said. “But if this something that we need to do then we need to do it.”
The board also discussed construction — including spending $45,000 maintenance on school signs for buildings in the district, redoing a wall in the cafeteria of Wright Middle School and painting all of Wright Middle School. The board accepted the administration’s recommendation of a seal coating project.
Fowler announced that eighth-grade students won’t be allowed to take fundamentals of algebra or English for high school credits next year. Evans called the news “disheartening.”
Fowler congratulated Connie Cunningham, the district’s director of nutrition services, and the food service team for earning the Baylor University Emergency Meal to You Grant. Meals will be air dropped to the doorsteps of students who attend CEP schools or receive free and reduce lunches and breakfasts. All parents have to do is sign their children up at mealstoyou.org.