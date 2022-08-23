ABBEVILLE — A check from the State Department of Education will provide Abbeville County School District with the funds needed to make building improvements, likely to both of the district's high schools and the Abbeville County career center. 

Molly Spearman, the state superintendent of education, visited the district’s board of trustees during its meeting on Tuesday to announce that the department is giving the district $38 million.

