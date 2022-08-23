State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and the Abbeville County legislative delegation visited the Abbeville County School District board of trustees on Tuesday to announce that the state department of education was providing the district with $38 million. Pictured from left are board chairman Brad Evans, Abbeville County School District Superintendent Mason Gary, Rep. Craig Gagnon, Sen. Billy Garrett, Spearman, Rep. Jay West and Sen. Mike Gambrell.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and the Abbeville County legislative delegation visited the Abbeville County School District board of trustees on Tuesday to announce that the state department of education was providing the district with $38 million. Pictured from left are board chairman Brad Evans, Abbeville County School District Superintendent Mason Gary, Rep. Craig Gagnon, Sen. Billy Garrett, Spearman, Rep. Jay West and Sen. Mike Gambrell.
ABBEVILLE — A check from the State Department of Education will provide Abbeville County School District with the funds needed to make building improvements, likely to both of the district's high schools and the Abbeville County career center.
Molly Spearman, the state superintendent of education, visited the district’s board of trustees during its meeting on Tuesday to announce that the department is giving the district $38 million.
She was joined by the county’s legislative delegation.
The General Assembly last year appropriated $100 million and the state department added $40 million of federal funds into a rural building fund.
A facilities assessment was done of the bottom 25 districts in the state.
The General Assembly appropriated another chunk of money — more than $100 million — this year.
“These guys came through the second time and they’ve given us another over $100 million again and guess what … we’ve gotten now to Abbeville,” Spearman said to applause.
Spearman called the money a “game-changer.”
Recommendations for the money included new academic wings at both Abbeville and Dixie high Schools.
“This should cover the cost for that, and it should also cover the cost or come very close to cover the cost for additions at the career center,” she said.
The board will approve a path forward for the funds and scheduled a meeting Monday.
Spearman said the state department would OK the board of trustees’ plan. She said for districts building new schools with the money, they are asked to use one of several prototypes provided by the department, but there isn’t a prototype for the academic wings in Abbeville. She said the buildings would still go through the standard approval and inspection process.
Districts are also asked to “put a little skin in the game,” she said, and put up some of their own funding to be used.
Members of the General Assembly in attendance were Sens. Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell, and Reps. Craig Gagnon and Jay West.
“I’m really happy for y’all,” West said. “I’m happy that this is going to give you a giant step forward to get some things done. … I hope this goes a long way.”
Gambrell echoed Spearman’s assertion that the money was “game-changing.”
In other business, during the meeting the board of trustees voted to give Superintendent Mason Gary a $2,000 bonus. The board gave him a favorable evaluation last month. The board also approved local courses and textbook selections.
