ABBEVILLE — A vote on the calendar for next school year in Abbeville County was close.
The Abbeville County School District board of trustees voted 5-4 on the first reading of two for a new calendar.
The board had two options. One followed the traditional calendar, with students starting school on Aug. 16. The board favored this calendar Tuesday through its vote on first reading.
The second option was a modified calendar and would have students start school on Aug. 2, two weeks earlier, and would build in weeklong breaks in October and February.
The modified calendar is similar to the one implemented this year in Greenwood County school districts, but doesn’t start as early in the year and has shorter breaks, also called intersession.
The board voted 5-4 in favor of the traditional calendar.
A motion to approve the traditional calendar was made by board member Keith Dunn, seconded by Marvin Peoples. Discussion followed.
Board member Tim Rhodes said he thought the recommendation for the calendar was the second option, the modified calendar.
“From administration, it is,” said Superintendent Mason Gary.
He said 66% of teachers advocated for the modified calendar.
“Hence, we tried to listen to our teachers and that’s our recommendation,” Gary said. “So that is different from what traditionally is done.”
Dunn laid out some of his concerns, mentioning that no input was sought from anyone but teachers.
“The teachers are important, however, there’s parents and there’s students involved in this equation,” he said.
He mentioned other questions, asking about additional cost, academic impact, the process used and if it has the blessing of the state department of education.
Answers to the questions weren’t discussed during the meeting.
Those who voted in favor of the traditional calendar were Joe Bryson, Adam Rich, Dunn, Peoples and David Brooks. Voting against the traditional calendar were Rhodes, Chairperson Brad Evans, James Tisdale and Glynda Bryson.
Tuesday’s vote was the first of two. A calendar will not be approved until second and final reading.
In August 2021, Gary recommended against going with a “year-round calendar.”
Evans specified Tuesday evening that the modified calendar being considered was not a year-round calendar.
In other business:
The board approved the second and final readings of a policy regarding support staff supplementary and overtime pay, as well a policy regarding shared leave.
The board approved a handful of personnel contract changes.
The board directed Gary to move forward with bleacher improvements at Abbeville and Dixie high schools. He said there were safety, visibility and ADA problems at each school. Evans said estimated costs would be $200,000 at Abbeville High School and $360,000 at Dixie High School.
The board heard a presentation from LS3P Architects and Thompson Turner Construction about projects that are proposed for the two high schools and the county’s career and technology center.
The board heard an audit presentation from Manley Garvin LLC, which presented an unmodified, or “clean,” audit for the fiscal year 2020-21.