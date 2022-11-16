Abbeville County oaths of office
Newly elected school board members took their oaths of office on Tuesday evening. Standing from left are Lisa Alewine, Tim Rhodes, Superintendent Mason Gary, Charles Angel, James Tisdale and Brad Evans.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

When the state Department of Education gave Abbeville County School District $38 million for projects, it required the district put some skin in the game and fund a portion of the projects, too.

The district’s board of trustees on Tuesday decided how it would fund the district’s portion, which will be partially funded through equipment acquisition bonds and a transfer from the district’s savings account.

