Newly elected school board members took their oaths of office on Tuesday evening. Standing from left are Lisa Alewine, Tim Rhodes, Superintendent Mason Gary, Charles Angel, James Tisdale and Brad Evans.
When the state Department of Education gave Abbeville County School District $38 million for projects, it required the district put some skin in the game and fund a portion of the projects, too.
The district’s board of trustees on Tuesday decided how it would fund the district’s portion, which will be partially funded through equipment acquisition bonds and a transfer from the district’s savings account.
This method wouldn’t include a tax increase.
Of the $10 million the district will pay toward construction projects, about $7 million will be paid for with the equipment acquisition bonds and about $3 million will be transferred from the fund balance, which is essentially the district’s savings account.
The projects planned are largely the ones included in a bond referendum that voters turned down earlier this year. The list includes one two-story academic wing at Dixie and Abbeville high schools, a new kitchen and cafeteria at both schools, and office and program space at the Abbeville County Career Center.
In other business:
The board approved first reading of the 2023-24 year-round modified school calendar. The calendar passed 7-2, with David Brooks and Keith Dunn opposed. The board will vote on a second reading before the calendar is passed.
The board awarded a lawn maintenance contract to two companies. They are Holtzclaw Landscaping and Wigington Enterprises.
The board approved a contract with John Davis Plumbing not to exceed $150,000 for overhead plumbing work at Cherokee Trail Elementary School.
The board approved personnel recommendations.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.