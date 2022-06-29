The Abbeville County School District board of trustees has approved its budget for the next fiscal year.
The board met Tuesday and approved the budget 6-2.
Certified and classified employees — except bus drivers — will receive a step increase and a 4% increase. Bus drivers will receive a partially funded 8% state-mandated raise.
The salary schedule will also be expanded to include salaries up to 28 years of service.
The budget includes a 5.48% millage increase, as well as a 5% millage rollback, which financial Adam Cann said increases revenues.
The district will balance the budget using $227,228 from the fund balance. Expenditures will total $29,525,385.
The budget includes a 10% increase for athletic supplements and incentives for coaches if their teams reach playoffs.
The board passed the budget 6-2. Voting against the budget were Keith Dunn and David Brooks. Board member James Tisdale was not present.
In other business:
The board approved a policy related to safety plans and drills on second reading.
The board denied second reading of a change to policy that would have added a parliamentarian to the board officers. Board member Marvin Peoples voted in favor of the change.
The board approved textbook selections.
The board approved a motion to “retain Ogletree Deakins for the specific purpose of representation regarding an employment matter.” The motion was amended during the meeting, specifying it would be paid for using hardship funds donated from private entities to the school district. A similar item was on the board’s April 2022 agenda, but no motion was made to approve it.
