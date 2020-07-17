ABBEVILLE — Interim Superintendent Mason Gary headed his first Abbeville County special school board meeting just two days after being hired to replace Superintendent Julie Fowler, who announced her departure from the district on June 23 during a board meeting.
Gary and district staff presented a PowerPoint to the board that went over the school reopening plan they intend on submitting to state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman today. On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster mandated that school districts submit a reopening plan to Spearman that included an option for parents to send their child to school for five days of face-to-face instruction a week or participate in virtual remote learning.
Gary said changes had been made to what districts can and cannot do up until 1 p.m. Thursday, because he and other superintendents were on a Zoom call with Spearman at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the governor’s mandate and possible reopening plans.
During the Zoom call, Spearman said any district reopening plan that incorporated a hybrid or social distancing model must provide devices to students, and Gary said a hybrid model would not work in Abbeville County School District because of the limited quantity on computers for students. He added how Spearman said the local board would retain control of the school calendar, so not incorporating the Sept. 8 start date McMaster recommended would not hinder a reopening plan from being accepted.
The district’s school reopening plan included info on LEAP additional days, face-to-face instruction, iTECH Academy, scheduling for traditional and iTECH Academy and health and safety protocols.
For LEAP additional days, all K4-8 grade students will be offered the opportunity to meet with their teacher one or more days before the start of school, which will be Aug. 17. The days available will be from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14 and principals will coordinate scheduling. Students who attend the LEAP additional days will take learning assessments, practice safety protocols and have social-emotional checks. K4-8 grade teachers will have professional development the week of Aug. 3-7, and high school teachers will attend professional development Aug. 10-14. Busing will also be available to students who do attend the LEAP additional days.
The district plans to start school using the approved 2020-21 calendar in a traditional model that will have students physically attend schools, except for those who register for the iTECH academy. All schools will have to adhere to health and safety protocols to the greatest extent possible, and further guidance will be needed from the state Department of Education, CTE and other special programs.
Parents who choose not to send their children back to school because of health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic can register for iTECH Academy which is the district’s virtual instructional program option. The creation of iTECH Academy is based on feedback the district received from parent surveys they made available on June 16.
As of Thursday, 705 students have submitted an intent form for iTECH Academy. Enrollment for the district is 2,789, and the official iTECH enrollment number will be determined once registration closes on July 31. Students in iTECH will remain enrolled in their home school, but instruction will be delivered online by district teachers. Principals will have iTECH students on roll and a record of which students are participating in the program.
Students who do not register to be in iTECH Academy by July 31 can still get into the program but they will be put on a waiting list. While the district may not have enough Google Chromebooks for every student, traditional and virtual, Technology Team Director Matt Kimsey said iTECH students will have a Chromebook by the time school begins on Aug. 17. A caveat of joining iTECH Academy is parents will be responsible for providing their students with internet access. Students can also use their personal computer at home for iTECH academy and virtual learning if the instructional programs are compatible and supported.
Scheduling for both options is in progress because the online registration process is ongoing. Teachers who will teach in iTECH Academy will be chosen based on established criteria, information collected through the distributed teacher interest survey and the number of students registered for the program. Buses will operate on a normal schedule unless further guidance is received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Health and Environmental Control or state Department of Education.
In terms of paying for the programs that will be used for the iTECH Academy, Chief Administrative Officer Lori Brownlee-Brewton said the $800,000 plus CARES Act money the district received for the COVID-19 pandemic will be committed to purchasing virtual programs for iTECH students.
The district said it will continue to implement cleaning protocols consistent with the most recent guidance from DHEC. So far, the district will follow guidance by:
- Using electrostatic foggers to disinfect facilities biweekly,
- Disinfecting buses with foggers between and at t
- he end of routes
- Assuring schools follow DHEC’s guidance regarding the management of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases.
- Placing hand sanitizing stations throughout school facilities.
- Although they are not required, providing students and teachers with masks if they request them.
- Having personal protective face shields available to all teachers
- Installing protective shields in receptions areas at all locations