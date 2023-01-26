ABBEVILLE — Attendance zone lines for John C. Calhoun Elementary School might be redrawn.
Abbeville County School District’s board of trustees met Tuesday and heard an update from the zoning committee, which met in November.
According to board member David Brooks, who chaired the committee, attendance numbers, transfer numbers, zoning areas, zoning policy and transfer policy were discussion topics.
Brooks said at the end of the night, they discussed a suggestion to redraw the attendance zone for John C. Calhoun Elementary that would make it more “geographically equitable” to the rest of the zones in the district.
Board chairperson Tim Rhodes said administration will bring the redrawn zoning lines for the school to the board during the February meeting. He also asked the administration to send the proposed lines for affected parents and students for input or questions.
In other business:
The district received an unmodified audit from Manley Garvin LLC. An unmodified audit is a clean audit.
The board approved a year-round modified calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The vote passed 7-1, with board member Keith Dunn voting in opposition.
The board approved a $7 million tax-exempt acquisition, use and security agreement to be used to fund part of the district’s portion of construction projects at the district’s high schools and career center.
The board approved releasing two employees from contracts.
