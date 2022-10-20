Abbeville County School Board Oct. 18

The Abbeville County School District board of trustees met for a workshop Tuesday to talk about zoning. 

A new committee in the Abbeville County School District will look at school zones and transfer policy.

The district’s board of trustees met Tuesday evening to discuss rezoning, and three of those trustees will serve on the committee that will study the issue.

