A new committee in the Abbeville County School District will look at school zones and transfer policy.
The district’s board of trustees met Tuesday evening to discuss rezoning, and three of those trustees will serve on the committee that will study the issue.
“Lines haven’t been changed in our county completely for over 20 years other than when we closed Calhoun Falls High School back in ’07, they changed the high school lines,” board member Tim Rhodes said. “With the declining population throughout the county and the way things are going, I would like to see us look at the entire county again and just revamp it.”
He mentioned one school at almost 80% capacity and said if the district doesn’t do something, some schools will be overcrowded and others will be struggling to keep their population.
The board discussed certain topics that go along with zoning — class sizes, transportation, grandfathering and transfer policy.
Board members David Brooks, Joe Bryson and Rhodes will serve on a zoning committee alongside district officials. Brooks will lead the committee.
“At the end of the day we can sit around this table and we can have workshop after workshop after workshop on it for zoning, but how are we going to accomplish the big picture and what’s going to be the best way to serve the entire count,” chairperson Brad Evans said.
