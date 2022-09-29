Abbeville school board, Sept. 27

The Abbeville County School District board of trustees met Tuesday evening.

 SCREENSHOT

There are a few options available for the Abbeville County School District to fund the $10 million needed to complete a list of projects.

The district, which received a $38 million check from the state to construct facilities that were part of a failed referendum, must pay part of the cost and learned of the options Tuesday evening.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.