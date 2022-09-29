There are a few options available for the Abbeville County School District to fund the $10 million needed to complete a list of projects.
The district, which received a $38 million check from the state to construct facilities that were part of a failed referendum, must pay part of the cost and learned of the options Tuesday evening.
Mike Gallagher, a bond attorney, spoke to the board of trustees on Tuesday about the options.
The first option he mentioned would be to issue the full amount of the district’s 8% debt and pay it back each year, but he said it is “not the best option” as it would cause a “massive tax increase” and take three years to get the money.
The second option he presented is a “hybrid approach,” where the district could issue $3 million worth of bonds, and use an Equipment Acquisition Agreement for any equipment. The second option would include a 7.5 mill tax increase.
“So still got a tax increase, something that’s within your authority to do, you don’t have to get anybody else’s approval on it, but it’s got those little wrinkles in it that we’ve got to have enough equipment in there for it to work,” Gallagher said.
“We don’t have an answer to that question today.”
The third option, which doesn’t include a tax increase but would require voter buy-in, is a referendum.
“The good thing about this would be, you could do it with no tax increase,” Gallagher said.
“You could do it keeping taxes where they are at 32 mills, you would have $300,000 a year in there for annual capital projects. So there is some money to take care of all of the other things that may not be funded and taken care with the $48 million program.”
He mentioned that referendum might be a “four-letter word.”
The projects on the list for this batch of money were on the ballot in May for a bond referendum, but voters overwhelmingly voted against it.
Gallagher said having no tax increase should take care of some of the people who were opposed to the earlier referendum.
The list of projects planned includes one two-story academic wing at both Dixie High School and Abbeville High School, a new kitchen and cafeteria at both schools and office and program space at the Abbeville County Career Center.
In other business:
The board approved a request for proposals for lawn maintenance services.
The board passed the first of two readings of three policies.
The first policy dictates patriotic recognitions schools should make, such as Patriotism Week during the week of Nov. 11 and Constitution and Citizenship Day on Sept. 17.
The second policy amendment adds a state law requirement that schools display the official mottos of the United States and South Carolina.
The third policy relates to interscholastic sports adds middle school participation requirements to existing policy. A memo included in the board packet mentions the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” related to sex and gender identity, but those topics are not mentioned in the policy.
