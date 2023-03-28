Abbeville County School Board

The Abbeville County School District board of trustees takes its first vote of two on a school rezoning. 

 ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT VIDEO

A handful of concerns about the effects a zoning change in Abbeville County School District would have on students were discussed Tuesday night, with the board of trustees poised to potentially allay some of those concerns during its final vote.

The board of trustees took the first of two votes on the potential rezoning change that would make the attendance zone for John C. Calhoun Elementary School a little bit bigger, affecting that school as well as Diamond Hill Elementary, Long Cane Primary and Westwood Elementary.

