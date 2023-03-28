A handful of concerns about the effects a zoning change in Abbeville County School District would have on students were discussed Tuesday night, with the board of trustees poised to potentially allay some of those concerns during its final vote.
The board of trustees took the first of two votes on the potential rezoning change that would make the attendance zone for John C. Calhoun Elementary School a little bit bigger, affecting that school as well as Diamond Hill Elementary, Long Cane Primary and Westwood Elementary.
The proposed change will affect 12 families. The new line that has been drawn will make the John C. Calhoun attendance zone more geographically equal to those of other schools while setting the school up to capture more students if growth occurs in the area, school board chairperson Tim Rhodes said.
Families affected had some concerns. The first was about transportation. Even though the school district had planned to grandfather those children into their current schools, questions about if they could ride the bus to those schools had been raised. Skip Hopkins, the district’s director of student services, said on Tuesday evening the grandfathered students could still be bused to their current school.
Another concern was over families, and if families that have young children currently in school with younger siblings who will begin school could be grandfathered in.
Families potentially having to drive one child to Long Cane Primary and another child to John C. Calhoun, for example, were brought up. Superintendent Mason Gary said he didn’t support that.
“We ought to help these families, grandfather the families,” Gary said.
Hopkins said the second reading of the change that will be brought to the board will include language in the administrative rule that will grandfather all children of a family into the current school they go to as long as they live at their current address. The second reading will also include language regarding transportation being provided to those families to their current schools, he said.
The board heard from two people about the issue during its public comment portion of the meeting.
Sheila Sanders spoke as a representative of multiple families who are related and would be affected. She said before she spoke that the children already have to get on the bus at 6:30 a.m. and don’t get home until after 4 p.m. If they had to ride the bus to John C. Calhoun, which is farther away than their current school, they would likely be on the bus for even longer.
“We’ve all been in Abbeville schools all of our lives and for them to just get up and send the kids over to John C, which is a longer ride, that is just not … good for them,” Sanders said.
She mentioned that the few children going to John C. Calhoun wouldn’t have much effect on the school, but would have an effect on the children.
Another speaker, Donald Burton said he was also against the change. He first asked about the number of children of color who would be affected compared to white children who are affected. He also expressed concern about how much earlier those children would have to get up each day, saying stress would affect the students the same way stress affects adults.
“You’ve got to have a balance,” Burton said.
“Your job is work, rest, sleep and play. The kids’ job is going to school. They have to play, they have to get rest, if you don’t, you’re talking about down the road you’re going to have some emotional and psychological problems.”
The first reading of the zoning change passed 6-2, with James Tisdale and Joe Bryson voting against the change. A second reading will have to pass before the proposed change is enacted.
In other business:
The board passed the second reading of a policy related to unencumbered time, which was mandated by the state legislature. The policy will give teachers of elementary students 30 minutes of unencumbered time each day.
The board approved a handful of textbook recommendations.
The board approved teacher contract recommendations. The recommendations were approved across two votes. The first set of recommendations were all rehires, and were approved unanimously. The second set of contracts included 14 people that were new hires. That second set of teachers passed 7-1, with board member David Brooks voting in opposition.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.