ABBEVILLE — A school rezoning that would have affected 12 families was tabled in Abbeville County after discussions about transportation and parent feedback.
The Abbeville County School District discussed redrawing elementary school attendance zones in an effort to make the John C. Calhoun Elementary zone more geographically equal to other schools.
A three-person committee made up of board members David Brooks, Joe Bryson and Tim Rhodes was formed to devise plans toward reaching that goal. The committee met in November 2022.
The board then tasked the district with bringing plans for consideration in February, along with getting feedback from the families that would be affected.
The proposed rezoning enlarges the JCCE zoning, pulling a strip of the county that currently attends Diamond Hill Elementary and a smaller portion of the county that currently attends Lone Cane Primary/Westwood Elementary to JCCE.
According to a board memo, the proposed zone for JCCE “extends east to Watts Rd. Extends north from Watts Rd. to Old Calhoun Falls Hwy., to Gassaway Farm Rd. Extends west from Gassaway Farm Rd. to Fairfield Church Rd, Fairfield Church Rd to Baskin Branch, Morrow Creek and Trask Rd to the Georgia/SC state line.”
Brooks said the change makes the size of the zone more equal, “nothing more, nothing less.”
Board chairperson Rhodes said the proposed change gives an opportunity for growth, which he said is coming to the county.
Concerns were about transportation and grandfathering students versus entire families.
A board document includes feedback from seven of the 12 families that would be affected, as well as someone who is related to multiple affected families.
Feedback from the families includes: “I want to stay where we are. We love Long Cane and Westwood. We have 2 children in school and a 4K student that we want to go to Long Cane.”
Other families’ feedback reads similarly. One claimed they would transfer their children, and many said they do not want their kids to have to go to JCCE.
“A relative of multiple families affected by the potential zone change came to the District Office to provide feedback,” the memo reads. “She believed the board should grandfather the entire family because children who are not yet school age should be able to follow their siblings to Long Cane and Westwood when they begin 5K.”
The proposed change would grandfather in current students, allowing them to stay at the schools they attend now.
A concern brought up by board member James Tisdale was over transportation. He said he heard from families opposed to the change.
“That’s where the problem is,” Tisdale said when discussing the transportation. Kids who are allowed to transfer to their current school would have to provide their own transportation, which Tisdale said may not be possible for all families.
Milton Scott, principal of JCCE, spoke about his school when asked by board member Brad Evans, calling it “a quality place, absolutely top-shelf.”
“We want to educate children in Abbeville County,” Scott said. “Do I need students? A hundred thousand percent I need students, my zoning right now is teeny tiny in comparison to everyone else. The folks that are squabbling about wanting to come there, if they came and checked the school out, they might have a different idea. Because I’m afraid there’s a bad idea out there of what the school is and it’s not that way.”
Evans made the motion to table the issue, saying the board needs further discussion to understand bus lines and saying that Tisdale’s concerns were valid. He said the committee did a great job and the recommendation is great, but the board needs to have better clarity on how it works with the roads.
“I think we always need to put the student first,” he said.
Brooks requested that a policy change for the zoning be put on the agenda next month.
In other business:
The board heard from LS3P, an architecture firm designing the upcoming projects on Abbeville and Dixie high schools, as well as the district’s career center. The majority of the conversation centered on Dixie High School, with architects discussing a design that would have the new academic wing at Dixie be three stories.
The board approved the first of two readings of a policy change related to unencumbered time. It approved a textbook for 4K and personnel recommendations.