ABBEVILLE — A school rezoning that would have affected 12 families was tabled in Abbeville County after discussions about transportation and parent feedback.

The Abbeville County School District discussed redrawing elementary school attendance zones in an effort to make the John C. Calhoun Elementary zone more geographically equal to other schools.

