ABBEVILLE — Abbeville County School District board of trustees got a glimpse of its budget for next year and approved a version of the budget called “worst-case.”
The budget is based on a version of the state budget passed by the state House of Representatives. The final state budget, which will dictate any mandated increases and determine how much state funding the district receives, has not been passed.
The proposed budget as passed on first reading would not include a millage increase, but would need to be balanced with $659,063 from the fund balance, or the district’s saving.
The budget would give a 4% increase for certified and classified employees, which would satisfy a proposed state mandate to get teachers to a minimum salary.
The salary for a teacher with no experience with a bachelor’s degree, for example, would be $40,040. The salary schedule has added steps to 28 years.
The proposed budget would include a step increase in pay.
Additionally, the proposed budget includes a 10% increase for athletic coach supplements. The 10% supplement would put $17,916 more toward coach supplements. There are also added supplements for playoff bonuses and a $500 bonus for winning a state championship.
Overall, the proposed budget expenditures total $28.82 million and revenues total $28.02 million, causing the need for the potential fund balance transfer.
The budget is likely to change when the state budget is passed, and the board will take a second and final reading of the budget in the future.
