ABBEVILLE — Following a handful of delays and tense discussions over a potential tax increase, Abbeville County School Board has passed a budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The budget doesn’t include a tax increase, and is balanced using a transfer from the fund balance.
The budget is about $27.5 million. It includes pay increases for employees and an increase in health insurance, state retirement and workers’ compensation.
The problem with the budget stemmed from expected expenditures surpassing anticipated revenues by more than $1 million. The district had proposed a 5.88 mill tax increase, which would have covered about $229,320 of the much higher shortfall, plus a fund balance transfer.
Instead of the tax increase, the board passed a budget that is balanced using only fund balance, which is basically the district’s savings.
How to balance the budget was the topic of multiple board conversations, and passage was delayed twice.
The board passed the first reading of the budget in May.
Instead of voting on the second reading in June, the board passed a continuing resolution because the district failed to advertise a public hearing in time. The continuing resolution allowed the district to be funded into the new fiscal year.
In July, the board delayed the second reading once again, tabling the budget and planning a workshop.
The board discussed the budget issues earlier this month during a workshop.
The second and final reading passed Tuesday on a 7-1 vote, with board member James Tisdale opposed.
In other action, the board approved expenditures for the construction of a weight, wrestling and locker room facility at Dixie High School with a price tag of $1.63 million.
The board also passed the first readings of two policy changes regarding content and recovery and transfer students. A second reading will be required for each before the policy changes are adopted.
An closed-door meeting, commonly referred to as an executive session, regarding Superintendent Mason Gary’s contract preceded the meeting.
Once back in open session, the board commended Gary for his work.
Chairman Brad Evans said Gary has done an excellent job as superintendent during the past year. “Dr. Gary on behalf of the board, we commend you for all that you’ve done with COVID and with our capital improvement projects,” Evans said.
“You have plugged right on along and you and your leadership team that you built here have done a phenomenal job. And we appreciate you and we look forward to hopefully many more years of working with you.”