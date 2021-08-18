Athletic facilities at Dixie and Abbeville high schools might receive some attention soon.
Abbeville County School Board of Trustees met Monday evening to vote on a bond resolution.
The board passed 5-0 the resolution to issue general obligation bonds for around $2,250,000. The bonds will be issued for 32 mills, consistent with previous bonds that have been issued for the district’s capital improvement fund.
Superintendent Mason Gary said during the meeting the tracks and bleachers need attention at both high schools, so that is what he would designate the funds for. He said he believes the amount is enough to cover those projects.
The bond resolution vote was the only item on the agenda and passed 5-0 with Brad Evans, Keith Dunn, Joe Bryson, Adam Rich and James Tisdale voting. The other three sitting board members — Tim Rhodes, David Brooks and Marvin Peoples — were absent.