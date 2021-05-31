A member of the Abbeville County School District Board of Trustees who spent almost three decades on the board has announced his decision to resign from the board.
Buster Taylor announced his resignation to his fellow board members during Tuesday’s meeting.
Taylor said he was initially elected to the board in 1992. “But I did have one break there when I didn’t run one time, and someone else served and then I went back on again,” he said.
Taylor said a lot has happened during those years, including the construction of four new schools and the renovation of others.
“The thing that satisfies me the most, I see young people who have went through our system and have been successful. … I feel good about those things,” he said.
Taylor, who will be 72 when he leaves the board at the end of July, has been married for 53 years. His hobbies are fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Taylor’s announcement to the board Tuesday prompted remarks from a handful of his fellow board members.
“Mr. Taylor you’ve been a strong oak tree to this district for a long time, and your advice, counsel and mentorship has been priceless,” said Brad Evans, chairperson.
Board member Keith Dunn told Taylor the board will miss his mentorship, “because your calmness and your leadership and assertiveness of the things that you have experience in, and have been able to share are just priceless.”
Board member David Brooks thanked Taylor as well.
“You’ve served a long time, we’ve talked a lot about ‘when is enough enough’ and when you make that choice, I respect it,” Brooks said. “Thank you for what you’ve done, like Mr. Dunn said, enjoy yourself, fish a little more, enjoy the grandbabies.”