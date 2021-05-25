ABBEVILLE — Abbeville County school board members gave an initial round of approval to the budget for next school year — a budget that, as proposed Tuesday, would include a tax increase and include pay-step increases for certified and classified employees.
The board passed the first reading of the budget 5-4 on Tuesday, and an additional reading will be required before the budget is adopted.
The proposed general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year totals $28,073,297, which is an increase of $942,051 from the current 2020-21 budget.
That increase includes a 5.88 mill increase to property taxes for taxpayers inside the district, which will bring the school district an additional $229,320 in revenue.
“This budget includes an increase in millage rate that was for last year and this year,” said Roni Scott, director of finance, during the meeting.
“We did not increase millage last year, so 5.88 mills is what we are allowed by law to increase this year, recapturing last year.”
Scott said on a car worth $25,000, the increase will add less than $10 per year.
The budget as presented on Tuesday includes a deficit between the revenue and expenditures of $978,367. Scott said the district is waiting on an update on revenue sources from the state, and if by second reading the budget is still in the red, the district will bring options for funding that deficit to the board.
The budget also includes a one-step pay increase for certified employees and a two-step increase for classified employees. Certified employees received a one-step increase last year, Scott said, so the proposed increases this year would keep everyone on the “same level.”
The total of the step increase was $340,000 and the state provided $123,000, Scott said.
Also included in the budget are increases in health insurance, state retirement and workers’ compensation.
EFA funding, which is base student cost, is also calculated in the budget anticipating a loss of 20 students, based on the downward trend of population in the district, Scott said.
The first reading of the proposed budget passed 5-4, with Joe Bryson, Tim Rhodes, Brad Evans, James Tisdale and Marvin Peoples voting in favor of the motion, and Adam Rich, Buster Taylor, Keith Dunn and David Brooks opposed.