The Abbeville County School District board of trustees recognized food service managers for receiving a grade of 100% from DHEC during inspections. Multiple food service employees were also recognized for passing the ServSafe manager or food handler exam.
Three Abbeville County School District students were recognized for receiving the Piedmont Technical College university studies certificate. From left are board chairperson Tim Rhodes, Pearl Patel, Emalee Mann and Elizabeth Crocker, director of secondary education. Not pictured is Cayli Winger.
Two Abbeville County School District students were recognized for receiving the Piedmont Technical College emergency medical technical certificate. From left are board chairperson Tim Rhodes, Hunter Rosser, Shanice Brown and Elizabeth Crocker, director of secondary education.
Four Abbeville County School District students were recognized as Teaching Fellows. From left are Mati Cox, Megan Hill and Director of Secondary Education Elizabeth Crocker. Not pictured are Addison Nickles and Riley Jones.
