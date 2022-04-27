Abbeville County School Board of Trustees met Tuesday for a regularly scheduled meeting. From left are board members Adam Rich and Tim Rhodes, Superintendent Mason Gary, and attorney Ashley Story with White and Story LLC.
ABBEVILLE — The Abbeville County School District board of trustees is mulling a new policy that would give the public a better understanding of upcoming board votes.
A draft of an administrative rule was shared with the board and discussed during Tuesday’s meeting, but has not been approved.
If a rule similar to the draft is passed, the district administration will post documents from the board packet on the website prior to the meeting.
How soon they will be posted and some of the limitations are still being tweaked.
The draft given to the board, for example, states that the documents will be posted “not sooner than 24 hours” before regularly scheduled meetings.
Board member David Brooks requested the rule be changed to allow more than 24 hours.
The board voted on a handful of other items, and didn’t take a vote on one item that was on its agenda.
In other business:
Under action items, the agenda includes “to retain Ogeltree Deakins for the specific purpose of representation regarding an employment matter.” When it came time to vote on that item, no motion was made and the board moved on.
The board approved first reading of a policy about promotion, retention and acceleration of students. A second reading of the policy will be required before final passage.
The board approved local board approved courses, textbook adoption and strategic plan and school renewal plans.
The board approved personnel recommendations and resignations.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.