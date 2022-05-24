ABBEVILLE — Last week's failed school bond referendum in Abbeville County was the topic of a lengthy, emotional discussion Tuesday evening.
In a lopsided vote May 17, voters overwhelmingly rejected a $55.7 million bond referendum for projects at Abbeville and Dixie high schools, as well as the Abbeville County Career Center.
Calling the election a “thrashing,” Abbeville County school board member Keith Dunn said the 82.6% of voters who opposed the measure are “telling this board something.” He said the board needs to figure out what it’s going to do and take heed of the referendum. For whatever comes next, Dunn stressed the board needs to be united.
Board member Marvin Peoples said the children lost with this vote.
He also addressed some of the trust issues that were brought up by residents, who cited split votes and the board’s vote on the school calendar for 2022-23.
“My decision when I vote is to do what is right for our children,” Peoples said. “I have no ulterior motive and I’m not on the board for power. I’m here for the success of our children."
Board member Joe Bryson addressed the trust issues as well.
“I was in a meeting the other night and they said ‘the five they don’t trust,’ and I’m just sitting there, just listening and this guy says ‘You’re one of them,’” he recounted.
“Really? I’m not here for you, I’m here for the children of Abbeville County. That’s why I got on this board and that’s why I work hard, and I’m going to continue to work hard until the day that I leave,” he said.
The board needs to work together, he said, not tear each other down.
Board member James Tisdale said, “If there is a need, if a need is still there, we need to work toward trying to come up with a way to solve this need.”
Board member Adam Rich said the board must come up with something that will pass.
“I agree with the sentiment of, you know, we need to do what’s best for the kids, I mean that’s always been our goal,” Rich said.
“But at the same time, when you put together a referendum, you’ve got to put together something that you think’s going to pass or has the chance to pass, at least, and I think a good many people in here knew going into it what we put together with the amount and what we had already heard from the public, it didn’t have much of a chance to pass and then it just seemed like there was no, I guess, listening to that side of things.”
He said if something else is put together, the board needs to really listen to what people are telling them, saying he heard a lot from people in his community that they’d vote for something if it was specific, and said some board members pushed to have specifics on the referendum, but that those specifics were left off.
The board agreed to meet with the architect LS3P Associates and contractor Thomson Turner Construction to discuss next steps.
In other business:
- The board passed the second reading of a policy related to promotion, retention and acceleration of students.
- The board passed the first reading of a policy related to safety plans and drills.
- The board passed the first reading of a policy regarding organization of the school board that would allow a parliamentarian to be elected as a board officer.
- The board approved personnel recommendations.
- The board heard an update from administration at Abbeville High School about the school’s ninth-grade freshman academy.
- The board heard an update on an administrative rule that require that board documents be posted to the district’s website ahead of each meeting.