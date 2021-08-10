ABBEVILLE — The direction for Abbeville County School District’s budget is still up in the air, as the board of trustees is still mulling how to balance uneven revenues and expenditures.
The board in July delayed the already-late budget in order to have a budget workshop. Its Friday workshop focused on how to balance a budget with decreased revenues and increased expenditures.
The options on the table include a tax increase, which only covers $229,320 of a much-higher shortfall, and balancing the budget with ESSER money (federal COVID-19 relief funds) or money from fund balance, the district’s savings.
The board passed first reading of the budget, then postponed the second reading because of an error in posting a public hearing notice. It passed a continuing resolution in June. In July, the board tabled the rescheduled second reading in order to have Friday’s workshop.
The budget as offered at second reading totaled $27,898,832 in expenditures and revenues. It included a 5.88-mill tax increase and a fund balance transfer of $803,902.
The balanced budget is an increase from the previous budget of more than $767,000.
The revenues and expenditures in a balanced budget increased by that much, but projected revenues fell short of last year’s, meaning the total needed to cover the shortfall in revenue and the increased expenditures is more than $1 million.
One thing contributing to that imbalance is the $1,000 raise and step increase mandated by the state legislature for teachers. In Abbeville County, that mandate cost about $750,000.
“The state provided less than $300,000 to fund that,” said Roni Scott, district finance director. “That’s part of the problem.”
Another reason for the decrease in revenue is the loss of students. Scott told the board she built in a loss of 20 students as a contingency, based on previous declines in student numbers. Fewer students means a loss of state money for base student cost, Scott said.
“We’re going to continue to lose students as years pass,” board member James Tisdale said. “You don’t have child-bearing age families moving into Abbeville to produce the students that generate the money.”
Some board members expressed unease and frustration about the budget being built by making revenue match expenditures, instead of basing expenditures off the projected revenue.
“This is what your expected revenues are, why not build a budget to meet your revenues?” asked board member David Brooks. “Building an upside-down budget, that’s not a sustainable, long-term deal.”
Taking money out of the savings account to balance the budget, Brooks said, is “crazy.”
Board chairman Brad Evans addressed the tax increase, saying 5.88 mills is “pennies” compared to what the board would have to do in the future, agreeing with Brooks that the district can’t continue drawing from savings.
Board member Keith Dunn addressed “hard decisions” that would have to be made. He called the 5.88-mill tax increase a “drop in the bucket to what we’re going to be facing here in a couple years.” Using ESSER funds for example, could get the district by right now, but those funds will run out.
Dunn said he’s not inclined to direct the district where to cut funds from operating expenses, but that he is inclined to say it shouldn’t be cut from classrooms.
“We gotta get down to the nitty-gritty right now, because it ain’t going to do nothing but get more painful as we go along,” Dunn said.
Superintendent Mason Gary responded to implications that expenses be cut in the budget.
“I don’t disagree with what y’all are saying, but what I am going to say — boldly — to you guys: I’ll make a hard decision, but y’all better back me when I make it,” Gary said.
He pointed out that 89% of the budget is personnel salary and fringe, and 7% is maintenance.
“So I know how to balance a budget: personnel and maintenance. And that’s going to be a tough call and I’ll make a tough call, you have seen that. But I better have a 9-0 vote when I make it. … I’ll do it, but I need your backing.”
He said he could build a “zero-base budget,” but that he’d need the board’s support, adding there would be “wailing and gnashing of teeth.”
Tisdale pointed out the district’s motto, which is “putting students first.”
“If we did something like that, it would be difficult for anybody looking at something like, to say ‘Are you putting students first?’” Tisdale said.
“We’re doing the best we can, we’re trying to operate nine schools. That’s too many schools for the number of students we have, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said, adding that if the budget were cut, most of the budget is in personnel — teachers, custodians or others.
Another concern, brought up by board member Tim Rhodes, was that a bond referendum currently being considered by the board might not pass if taxes are raised.
No decisions were made Friday.
During the board’s next meeting, the administration will make a proposal on the budget.
The board will “either accept administration’s recommendation or give us an alternative to balance the budget, which would be either through ESSER funds, fund balance or a combination of both,” Gary said after the meeting.