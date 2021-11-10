ABBEVILLE — The physical needs of Abbeville County’s schools are a priority for the district’s board of trustees.
The board met Tuesday to discuss its capital improvements plan and the prioritized projects in that plan. The board also consulted with the principals at the county’s schools about any needs.
Priorities included academic wings at Abbeville and Dixie high schools, cafeteria expansion and upgrades at both high schools, a new classroom and office area at the career center and re-plumbing of the attics at three elementary schools.
Board chairman Brad Evans said at the end of the meeting that “the direction that (Superintendent Mason) Gary has is to take these items that are priority items and have a discussion with LS3P and Thompson Turner,” which are an architecture firm and construction firm, respectively. The board has previously contracted with those firms.
The board did not discuss the funding options for the projects but has previously mentioned a bond referendum or sales tax imposition as options.
The board also directed Gary to look into additional needs, such as updated tracks at the high schools and additional cooking areas at the high school concessions stands.
The board discussed the need and scope of projects at each school. For example, re-plumbing is a priority because Cherokee Trail Elementary, Diamond Hill Elementary and Long Cane Primary schools have the same plumbing in the ceiling. Last month, an overline waterline at Cherokee Trail failed, dumping more than 50,000 gallons of water into the school and causing it to close for a week.
The list of capital projects the board reviewed Tuesday evening was not provided to the Index-Journal.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first for board member Glynda Bryson, who was elected last week. She represents District 4, which covers parts of Calhoun Falls and the area north of town. Cheers and applause broke out in the board room after she was installed as the board’s newest member when Evans pointed out she is the only woman on the nine-person board.