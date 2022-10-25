The Abbeville County School District recognized three schools — Cherokee Trail Elementary, Diamond Hill Elementary and Dixie High — for receiving excellent ratings on the state school report cards this year.
ABBEVILLE — A vote on the next school year’s calendar will wait a month because of a point of order raised during a meeting Tuesday evening.
The Abbeville County School District board of trustees was set to vote on the first of two readings of its 2023-24 calendar, but didn’t take the vote after an issue with wording and concern over the state Freedom of Information Act were voiced.
The district presented the board with a draft calendar for first reading. Discussion began when board member Keith Dunn asked if the calendar would be changed to read “year-round modified calendar.” He pointed out board policy that says the district will start school on the third Monday of August, but that does not apply to schools on a year-round modified calendar.
David Brooks called a point of order, asking chairperson Brad Evans if the board will follow its own policy “word for word, yes or no, it’s that simple.”
Brooks then said the calendar could not be voted on. “You can fix the wording, but you can’t vote on it as written,” Brooks said.
He then said the wording couldn’t be changed on Tuesday evening.
“You can’t do it tonight because you’re very much aware what the Freedom of Information Act says,” Brooks said. “You can’t vote — you can’t take action on an item within 24 hours. If it doesn’t say it when it’s presented — 24 hours — you can’t take action on it.”
The Freedom of Information Act does not prevent a body from amending something it is taking action on; it only requires that if an agenda is amended within 24 hours of a meeting and final action will be taken on that amended item, the board pass an additional vote with 2/3 of the board agreeing that an emergency or exigent circumstances exist.
The board did not take a vote on the calendar, which would have been brought back for a second reading. The matter will be brought before the board at its November meeting.
In other business, the board approved the second reading of three policies. One will require certain patriotic recognitions by schools, such as Patriotic Week during the week of Nov. 11 and Constitution and Citizenship Day on Sept. 17. The second policy adds a requirement that schools display certain government mottos, and the third relates to interscholastic sports and adds middle school participation requirements.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.