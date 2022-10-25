Abbeville school board recognitions
The Abbeville County School District recognized three schools — Cherokee Trail Elementary, Diamond Hill Elementary and Dixie High — for receiving excellent ratings on the state school report cards this year. 

ABBEVILLE — A vote on the next school year’s calendar will wait a month because of a point of order raised during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The Abbeville County School District board of trustees was set to vote on the first of two readings of its 2023-24 calendar, but didn’t take the vote after an issue with wording and concern over the state Freedom of Information Act were voiced.

