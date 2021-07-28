ABBEVILLE — Abbeville County School District Board of Trustees delayed for the second time the passage of the district’s 2021-22 budget.
The board tabled the second reading of its budget and planned to have a workshop Aug. 6 to discuss the budget, a month after the second reading was delayed because of an error with a public hearing notice.
Board member Tim Rhodes, who made the motion to table the reading, said during the meeting the workshop would be for the board and district finance office to go over the budget “line by line.”
“We have not had a workshop since 2019 and I think it would be imperative that the board itself, the nine members, have input on the financial budget for 21-22,” Rhodes said.
The second reading was scheduled to take place during the board’s June meeting, but due to an error in placing a public hearing notice in a newspaper, it was postponed and the board adopted a continuing resolution. The public hearing was Tuesday, with one resident speaking.
The budget as proposed by the district does include a 5.88 mill tax increase, which some board members have previously spoken against.
The proposed second reading of the budget totals $27,898,832 in expenditures and revenue. It’s an increase from the 2020-21 of $767,586.
Board chairman Brad Evans said the workshop will give the board the chance to “ask questions, talk about the budget, talk about the options the administration has presented and just get a clear understanding of what we have.”
During the workshop, he said, the board can discuss the agenda and get each other’s ideas and thought processes.
“Our budget is so important because so much of it is our employees, and that’s putting boots on the grounds and giving our students what they need,” Evans said.
The workshop is scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 6.