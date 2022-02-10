ABBEVILLE — A bond referendum for school buildings hasn’t been approved yet in Abbeville County, but school board members got a little closer in nailing down how they might want a potential ballot question for voters to look.
The board is considering a bond referendum in May, and on Thursday night unanimously agreed on a format for the questions they would ask.
The board plans to vote on a resolution authorizing the referendum at a later meeting.
The ballot format would include two questions for voters. The first question would ask voters to approve classroom and cafeteria upgrades at the high schools, as well as career center projects, and the second will ask about upgrading certain sports facilities at each high school.
The second question can only be passed in addition to the first one. The first could pass without the second passing, but the first must be passed in order for the second to pass.
As the referendum is not final, the scope of projects could change, but these are the list of projects presented during a January board meeting:
At Dixie, the anticipated scope is to: build a new academic wing for 300 students; replace the existing kitchen and dining room; add a new high school regulation gym and seating; renovate existing locker rooms; and add a six-lane surfaced track.
At Abbeville, the anticipated scope includes to: demolish the current classroom wings; demolish the kitchen and dining room; build a two-story classroom wing, new kitchen and dining room; build a new high school regulation gym; renovate existing PE locker rooms; build a new weight room; and add a six-lane surfaced track.
At the district career and technology center, the anticipated scope is to: add a new firefighting lab building; add a new administration office; add a new Project Lead the Way lab; modify pavement and site work; convert existing administrative offices to ADA restrooms; repair roof canopies and repair leaking veneer walls.
The academic wings at both high schools are estimated to cost a combined $33,200,000. The two cafeterias and kitchens are estimated to cost a combined $9,200,000. The career center upgrades are estimated at $4,600,000.
The two gyms and locker rooms are estimated at $10,300,000 and the two tracks are estimated at $1,600,000.
