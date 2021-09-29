ABBEVILLE — Schools in Abbeville County will soon receive infrastructure upgrades that will provide a better environment for students and teachers and bring guaranteed energy savings to the district.
The Abbeville County School District Board of Trustees voted 8-0 on Tuesday on a resolution authorizing the district to enter into a contract with ABM Building Solutions LLC to provide upgrades to the schools through a Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract.
The project cost is $24,863,703, with $9 million being paid by federal COVID-19 relief funds and the rest through a bond resolution, also passed Tuesday.
ABM will provide upgrades to all of the district’s schools that will bring guaranteed savings on energy each year. Evans mentioned things such as air and lighting that would be upgraded.
“I think this is a great program for our district after doing a lot of research, it hits all the things that we’ve been talking about for several years,” Evans said during the meeting. “Fresh air, lighting, building envelope ... it really puts what we say about putting students first, that’s what we’re doing, we’re creating some good fresh air in these classrooms that’s been much needed for many years and so I’m real glad we’re moving forward with this.”
He mentioned that many of the board members did their due diligence and researched the project before the vote.
In other business:
The board approved first reading of a policy related to intra-district transfers, with board member David Brooks abstaining. He said the policy directly affects his household.
The board approved second reading of a policy related to content and recovery.