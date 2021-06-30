ABBEVILLE — Finalization of Abbeville County School District’s budget was pushed back a month because the district didn’t publicize the budget figures and public hearing.
The district’s board of trustees on Tuesday passed a continuing resolution to allow the district to be funded until the second reading of the 2021-22 budget can happen in July.
The continuing resolution passed 8-1, with board member David Brooks opposed.
The initial agenda for the meeting included the second and final reading of the budget as well as a public hearing on the budget, but a revised agenda was later distributed with those items removed.
The change stemmed from an error on the district’s part, when it failed to place a public hearing notice in a newspaper at least 15 days before the hearing, according to Superintendent Mason Gary.
Per board policy, said Chairman Brad Evans during the meeting, if the board doesn’t accept a budget by June 30, the board will adopt a continuing resolution based on the last year’s operating budget.
A vote to declare an emergency to add the continuing resolution to the agenda passed 8-1, with Brooks opposed. The amendment actually adding the continuing resolution passed 8-1 as well, with Brooks opposed.
Gary apologized to the board when explaining the matter, and said the public hearing notice was submitted Monday and the second reading will occur on July 27.
“As a board, we do apologize to the public for not going through the process because we depend on and we have a great superintendent and we’re very proud of having Dr. Mason Gary as our superintendent,” Evans said following the meeting.
“We all have shortfalls and this is just something that we completely overlooked and in the midst of trying to meet the deadline, finishing school through a pandemic year. Budget is most important, so it’s no disrespect to the budget process because you’ve got to have money to move forward, but I think it’s just simply an oversight.”
Evans added it isn’t the board’s first mistake and won’t be its last, but the board will try to be as transparent as possible.
Brooks, the lone opposition to the continuing resolution, said at the end of Tuesday’s meeting that he was bothered and embarrassed at the situation.
“It should embarrass every board member sitting in here that it didn’t happen. We delegate the authority to have that prepared and ready for us. That’s something the board will have to deal with,” Brooks said. He asked Evans to make a statement on behalf of the board and issue an apology.
In other business, the board approved a measure that will allow $150,000 from the fund for the 4-K program fund to the fund for students at risk of failure. The money is part of a surplus in the 4-K program fund. The money will be used to help students at risk of failure by helping reduce class sizes in elementary grades.
The board also approved a handful of personnel recommendations.