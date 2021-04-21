Upgrades to equipment used by Abbeville County offices could arrive by the end of the year, if a $2 million bond issue is approved.
Abbeville County Council approved first reading of an ordinance at its April 12 meeting that would provide for issuance and sale of up to $2 million of general obligation bonds.
If the ordinance is approved on third reading, funds would be available by late August and purchases could be planned soon after that, according to County Director David Garner. A public vote is not required for general obligation bonds.
The terms would be finalized at closing and the bond will benefit from low-interest rates that are available, he said in an email. The term would be for five years. The county has opted for a level debt service plan that helps keep taxpayer payments as low as possible.
For the first year of the bond, the county would make an interest and small principal payment only while also making the final payment of the 2017 general obligation bond, Garner said. Once that bond is paid, the county would shift its full payment capacity to this bond for the remaining four years. This keeps the millage levy steady for taxpayers to avoid a large spike.
Purchases funded by the bond include new radios for the E-911 system, vehicle purchases for the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department.
Over a three-year term, the sheriff’s office will get 21 vehicles, Garner said. The fleet is in varying stages ranging 20-plus years old to 2 years old. Because of the average number of miles these vehicles travel, they incur a great deal of wear and tear.
The generally recommended mileage replacement schedule for patrol vehicles is 120,000 miles, which only takes a full-time deputy three to four years to accumulate, he said.
In conjunction with the FY 2022 budget, the county aims to replace its entire radio system from 800 MHz and VHF toward a more stable platform that guarantees coverage. Garner said the county is talking to vendors to find the best solution, but it is looking at going from 70% or less coverage in several areas to 95-plus coverage.
County fire departments use more than 200 air packs. Garner said their lifespan is typically 10-plus years. Most air packs used by the fire departments are out of compliance and need replacement with updated and safer technology. New air packs will be distributed countywide and should get all fire departments in compliance with current standards.