ABBEVILLE — Transparency was Mack Beaty’s wish as he questioned Abbeville County Council’s use of an executive session to discuss accommodations tax issues at October’s meeting.
He presented a copy of the state law on the use of executive sessions — portions of meetings that are closed to the public — to Chairperson Billy Norris at Monday’s council meeting. At several meetings, the council did not say why it went into executive session, Beaty said.
The state Freedom of Information Act specifics that “before going into executive session the public agency shall vote in public on the question and when the vote is favorable, the presiding officer shall announce the specific purpose of the executive session.” This should include “a description of the matter to be discussed.” It also limits what can be discussed in executive session to such topics as economic development, contractual matters or personnel, and should not be used to keep the public from hearing discussions on other matters.
At the October meeting, council entered into executive session to discuss allocating accommodations tax funding. When it returned to open session, it announced a $5,000 increase in funding for the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce.
Sometimes what the council does flies in the face of the law, Beaty said. He also expressed disappointment that the council has legal counsel at its meetings.
He shared a story about his father attending a council meeting in 2003 when an executive session was called as the meeting started. His father wrote a letter to the council about rules for going into an executive session. The council did not respond.
Beaty also noted times he was written letters to the council regarding sessions he said did not meet standards. He also said once the council is back in open session it seems members are using a script on issues discussed.
As in other meetings, Beaty mentioned the need for transparency. Maybe officials know what it is, but the council seems “woefully inadequate” in its use, he said.
Members of council did not respond to Beaty.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.