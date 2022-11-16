Abbeville County logo

ABBEVILLE — Transparency was Mack Beaty’s wish as he questioned Abbeville County Council’s use of an executive session to discuss accommodations tax issues at October’s meeting.

He presented a copy of the state law on the use of executive sessions — portions of meetings that are closed to the public — to Chairperson Billy Norris at Monday’s council meeting. At several meetings, the council did not say why it went into executive session, Beaty said.

