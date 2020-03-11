Abbeville County was praised Monday for keeping up a three-year streak of risk management excellence.
Robert Benfield, director of risk management services with the S.C. Association of Counties, presented the award at Monday’s County Council meeting, commending the county’s staff for keeping low liabilities when it comes to workers’ compensation.
“One of the things we look at is the number of workers’ comp claims a county has, based on amount and severity,” Benfield told the council.
Abbeville County had the best modifier of any county in the state, he said, meaning there have been fewer accidents. This, he said, resulted in the county saving $130,000 off of what they would have otherwise had to pay in insurance.
After his presentation, the meeting went quickly, with council unanimously approving second reading on two ordinances, one rezoning a parcel of land from Forest Agricultural to General Residential, and the other making a few adjustments to the county’s zoning ordinance. Abbeville County Planner Andy Price said the changes would clarify language in the ordinance dealing with how lot lines and setbacks interact with the road right of way, where billboards can be located and the actual costs of decommissioning a solar farm.
While giving his report, County Director David Garner said officials had recently met to assess the renovations needs at the county courthouse building, and that a second draft of the budget should be complete by the end of the month. He also shared that county officials are continuing to communicate with DHEC and the Center for Disease Control regarding the COVID-19 virus as officials monitor its spread.
“This won’t be a seasonal virus, it’ll be year-round,” he said.
After going into a closed-door meeting to discuss contractual matters, council voted to have Garner renew contracts with QS/1 Data Systems for software maintenance, then adjourned.