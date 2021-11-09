ABBEVILLE — Negotiations will continue on the purchase of a radio system for public safety agencies.
A digital mobile system was one of the systems discussed at Monday’s meeting of the Abbeville County Council. It would be a larger upfront investment, but it will have no user fees, County Director David Garner said.
One concern expressed by department heads involves bandwidth a new system will use. Garner recalled a previous narrowing of bandwidth that affected HHF and UHF systems. It’s a matter of time before that will happen again, he said.
Some businesses county officials have talked with provide systems that work on narrow bandwidths. If another narrowing is required, those firms will be ahead of the curve, Garner said.
Council member James McCord floated a minimum cost of $1.2 million. He introduced a motion to let Garner negotiate on terms for a new system. Garner assured the council that he would work with county attorney Lee Roper on negotiations and would present any contract for a radio system to members for approval.
In other business:
Two staff members of the E911 program earned state Palmetto Awards. Allison Parnell and Tokoyo Gray earned the 2020 and 2021 awards, respectively, according to E911 director Sharmell Miller. They were nominated by co-workers.
Glass doors and windows at the Abbeville County Complex were damaged by someone attempting to break-in early Monday morning, Garner said. A suspect was arrested. No one was threatened because the building’s security systems worked as designed. He said county officials will examine the incident to see if security can be improved.
A third reading of a motion for the county to charge a public safety-EMS fee (formerly the public safety fee) passed. The county can enter into agreements with the City of Abbeville and the towns of Due West, Lowndesville, Honea Path, Donalds, Ware Shoals and Calhoun Falls for provision of ambulance services. Garner said he explained to town officials that the fee won’t change. Once that was straightened out, feedback was positive.
Garner lauded EMS crews from surrounding counties that stepped in for local EMS staff members who took time off to attend the funeral of Mikey Johnson pass.
Janna Davis was appointed to the GLEAMNS board.
Robbie Hanna was sworn in as a code enforcement officer.
Council approved second reading of an ordinance to change a 2-acre lot on 20 Wooden Bridge Road from forest agriculture to general residential.
Council approved second reading of an ordinance to change a 9-acre lot at 741 E. Greenwood St. from restricted residential to general commercial.